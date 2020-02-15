Erdman, Darrell James

MIDDLETON—Darrell James Erdman, age 59, of Middleton, Wis., formerly of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by family and friends, after a year-long battle with MDS/Leukemia. Darrell was born on Aug. 5, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wis., the first of four children to Charles “Chuck” and Marilyn (Kubczak) Erdman of Waverly, Iowa. He married Teresa “Terri” Beasley on May 18, 1985, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Murphysboro, Ill. Together, they raised two beautiful, loving sons, Michael Travis of New York, N.Y., and Christopher Jordan Erdman of Columbus, Ohio.
Darrell lived life to the fullest. He loved elk hunting in Colorado with family and friends, and he was at home fishing on either Lake Michigan or Lake Erie. He was an avid sports fan and supporter of the Packers, Badgers and Cleveland Indians. On his final road trip, the Packers defeated the Seahawks in the playoffs. He also loved music, making an annual pilgrimage to Chicago (2009–2016) with his sons and Terri for Lollapalooza with 90,000 of his closest friends.
Darrell battled his disease bravely and was shy to tell others how sick he was. Ever optimistic, he only had “good” and “better” days, even in his final week. To learn more about his battle, visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/darrellerdman/journal. He was a kind, generous man, a loving and dedicated father and husband who will be missed by many.
In addition to his devoted wife and sons, Darrell is survived by his parents and a loving family: brother, Scott (Karrie) Erdman of Oconomowoc, Wis.; sisters, Sheryl Dooley of Shelbyville, Mich., and Shelly (Michael) Suttles of Boyce, La.; plus, nephews, Donald Dooley (Brittany), Cole Dooley, Jacob Erdman, Cody Suttles (Alexa), and Tyler Suttles and daughter, Paisley; niece, Jessica Lang (Steve) and Carson Dooley (son of Michael); and doting aunts, Shirley Huegli, Alice Hofmaier, Jean Aucutt, and Geraldine Ubick; plus many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; a nephew, Michael; a niece, Kayla; and aunts and uncles.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at LUCKY CHUCKY’S BEACH BAR AND GRILL, 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Memorials in Darrell’s honor may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center Bone Marrow Transplant or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Service information
1:00PM-4:00PM
37238 Valley Road
Oconomowoc, WI 53066