Erdman, Darrell James

MIDDLETON—Darrell James Erdman, age 59, of Middleton, Wis., formerly of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by family and friends, after a year-long battle with MDS/Leukemia. Darrell was born on Aug. 5, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wis., the first of four children to Charles “Chuck” and Marilyn (Kubczak) Erdman of Waverly, Iowa. He married Teresa “Terri” Beasley on May 18, 1985, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Murphysboro, Ill. Together, they raised two beautiful, loving sons, Michael Travis of New York, N.Y., and Christopher Jordan Erdman of Columbus, Ohio.

Darrell lived life to the fullest. He loved elk hunting in Colorado with family and friends, and he was at home fishing on either Lake Michigan or Lake Erie. He was an avid sports fan and supporter of the Packers, Badgers and Cleveland Indians. On his final road trip, the Packers defeated the Seahawks in the playoffs. He also loved music, making an annual pilgrimage to Chicago (2009–2016) with his sons and Terri for Lollapalooza with 90,000 of his closest friends.