Erbach, Walter H.

MADISON - Walter H. Erbach, age 72, of Madison passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1947, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Gilbert and Eunice (Hanson) Erbach. He was married to Jackie Flack on August 30, 1969, in Chilton, Wisconsin.

Walt attended the UW-Madison and received both his bachelor's degree and his Juris Doctorate. He was a member of the Madison Curling Club for many years. The team won the silver medal in Senior Men's Curling in Sweden in 2004. In the last few years, Walt taught curling. His biggest joy in life was attending the extracurricular events of his grandchildren, from their sporting events, to plays and musical performances.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jackie Erbach; daughters, Sheila (Reed McGinn) Erbach McGinn, and Laura (Deb Wallace) Erbach; grandchildren, Jack and Kami McGinn; siblings, Donald (Sharon) Erbach, and Doris (Kenneth) Zeyher; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Walt's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Madison Curling Club, 4802 Marsh Road, McFarland, 53558, at 5 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Walt's name to the Madison Curling Foundation or the UW Carbonne Cancer Center. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

