EDGERTON - Erin McGarry Engsberg passed away on August 7, 2019, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with her husband by her side. She was born in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 26, 1960. She spent the majority of her childhood in Fort Dodge, Iowa and graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Creighton University with a BA in Art History. Erin moved to Madison, Wis. and met her best friend and the love of her life, Roger (Buddy) Engsberg. They married on August 3, 1985, and began dairy farming together outside of Edgerton. After a short time, their family had grown to include two daughters, Meghan and Elizabeth.
Erin was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and was delighted to have made two excursions to Ireland. She considered her major life accomplishments to be her children and grandchildren. Erin loved to host friends and relatives alike with her extensive culinary skills. In addition, she was an artist, an accomplished seamstress, and participated in crocheting, knitting, embroidery, and decorating. Erin’s flower gardens and yard were a beautiful labor of love and ongoing project for both her and Buddy. She loved to explore the state of Wis. with Buddy. They enjoyed frequent road trips in their Corvette.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughters, Meghan (Stephen) McGarry Cunningham and Elizabeth (Aaron) McGarry Glowacki; grandchildren, Savannah Sue Glowacki and Liam Vincent Cunningham; brother, Craig (Deb) McGarry, sister, Alanna (Philip) Clutter and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Linda.
Services will be at St. Mary’s in Milton, Wis. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with Fr. Brian Dulli officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Home in Edgerton, Wis. and from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church on Saturday. Friends and family are invited to an Irish wake at the family’s home in Edgerton immediately following a time of lunch and fellowship at the church.
May the road rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
The rains fall soft upon your fields,
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
