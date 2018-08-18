MADISON / PARDEEVILLE—Margaret Ann Englebretsen passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 8, 2018. She was born on Nov. 5, 1930, to Marcella and Joseph Balzer on their farm outside of Wyocena. On Jan. 29, 1949, she married Melvin Englebretsen. Together they raised their five daughters of whom they were very proud.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Kathryn ( Bill Barden) Englebretsen, Ann (Gary) Klapper, Jane (James Piper) Englebretsen, Brenda Englebretsen, and Ruth (Kurt) Carlson; grandchildren, Brian (Jessica Boyd) Klapper, Ben (Kenia Rivas) Klapper, Mia Robidoux, and Zou Zou Robidoux. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; and their infant daughter, Rita Mae.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at ST. FAUSTINA’S (ST. MARY’S) CATHOLIC CHURCH in Pardeeville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. (Note: Hwy 22 is under construction. Please allow extra time for the detour.)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marge’s name. The family expresses their gratitude for the wonderful care given by the Blue Team, from Agrace HospiceCare.