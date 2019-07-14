PIGEON FALLS—Beverly Ann England, age 77, of Pigeon Falls, WI—and formerly of Monona—passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 11, 2019 after a two-year courageous battle against bile duct cancer.
Bev was born on August 8, 1941 in Whitehall, Wis. to Olger and Stella (Jacobson) Thorson. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1959 and then worked as a secretary in the Department of Dairy Science at UW-Madison. It was on the UW campus that Beverly met her true love, Douglas England, who was an undergraduate student sponsored by the Air Force. They were married six months later and enjoyed nearly 57 years of marriage including 22 years in the Air Force. While in the service, Bev gave birth to a daughter and twin sons.
Following retirement from the military, Beverly and family moved to Monona on the Yahara River where she hosted several family and church picnics. Bev was a wonderful hostess. Her husband was a pathologist at Meriter Hospital, and following his retirement in 2003, the family returned to Bev’s original home in Pigeon Falls. There, Bev was active in church groups including the handchime choir. She loved doting over her five grandchildren until the day she died.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Doug, her three children, Cheryl (Thorp), Tom, and Todd and their families, and three sisters and one brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Peace Lutheran Endowment Fund of Pigeon Falls.
Thanks Be To God for the life of Beverly Ann England!
