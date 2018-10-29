PRAIRIE DU SAC—Myrna Arlene Engh, 86, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., passed away Saturday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor in Winona, Minn. Myrna was welcomed into this world in a humble shanty on her grandparent’s farm in Cashton, Wis. on June 23, 1932.
Myrna married her high school sweetheart, Duane Engh, on Dec. 1, 1951. Myrna and Duane moved to London, England as a young military family, where they welcomed their first daughter, Deborah, in 1953. Myrna enjoyed reminiscing about her time and adventures in London. Myrna and Duane returned home to Wisconsin and in 1957, they welcomed their second daughter, Jennifer.
Myrna and Duane moved to Sauk Prairie in 1963, where they watched their family grow and created an amazing community of friends. When Myrna and Duane arrived in Sauk Prairie, they were focused on raising their young family and building their life together. Myrna worked in the office at the Sauk Prairie Veterinary Clinic, where Duane practiced as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Later in her life, Myrna was an integral part of her daughter Deborah’s travel agency, Travelog Travel, where she expertly managed office operations for the agency well into her 70s.
Myrna was a gifted cook and enjoyed sharing meals with her family and friends. Gathering together around her kitchen table with food, family, and friends was where she experienced some of her happiest moments. Myrna had a witty sense of humor and laughter followed her wherever she would go. She loved to travel. Myrna’s travels took her across the world to Thailand, Israel, many trips to Europe, and dozens of beautiful destinations across the United States. Long weekends in Las Vegas were also a popular getaway for Myrna, where she enjoyed a bit of gambling and good food.
Myrna was proud of her family and loved them unconditionally, always making them a priority and taking time with each of them to create unique memories together. Myrna lived her life with humble simplicity; she valued the little things and was truly content and grateful for her blessings. Myrna often shared words of wisdom without even knowing she had done so. With a single sentence, Myrna could provide complete peace of mind or reassurance. Myrna loved her family and friends deeply. Without effort, she found small ways to make sure others knew how important they were in her life. Myrna was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, Wis.
Myrna’s family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to her dear friend and neighbor, Karen Volker, and the team at Maplewood Village Assisted Living, Theresa Dillinger and the amazing care team at Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor, as well as Marybeth Polus and the Winona Health Hospice Team. Your kindness and compassion cannot be measured and there are no words to express the depth of our gratitude to each of you.
Myrna is survived by her children, Deborah (Tony) Corrao and Jennifer (John) Shimniok; grandchildren, Rebecca (Scott) Lamberty, Matthew (Jill) Breunig, Adam Shimniok, and Brendon Shimniok; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Grant and Reagan Lamberty and Tenley Breunig; a brother, Orval “Sonny” (Virginia) Hilden; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Engh, who passed away Jan. 15, 1994; her parents, Oscar and Lillian Hilden; and Duane’s parents, Engman and Malla Engh.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHNS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac, Wis. Pastor Fred Rilling will officiate. Burial will follow in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorials may be made to a charity of choice in Myrna’s memory. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, Wis. is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.