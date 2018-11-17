Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Sanford R. “Sandy” Engeseth, passed away on Nov. 8, 2018, he was born on June 29, 1950. He was the son of Sanford and Evelyn Engeseth. A celebration of life will be Dec. 2, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at MURPHY’S RESTAURANT, 5344 Highway 113, in Madison.

