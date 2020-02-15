Engen, Sylvia J.

MADISON—Sylvia J. Engen, age 90, died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, from advanced Parkinson’s disease. Born June 20, 1929 in Sterling, Vernon County, Wis., to Ralph T. and Sylvia C. (Moore) Torgerson, of Ferryville, Wis.
She lived in Madison most of her life and worked many years at Oscar Mayer. A woman of many talents, crafts, clowning, writing speeches, and poems, along with cake decorating and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Engen; her sisters, Mrs. Virginia O’Brien, Mrs. Lucetta Hobbs, Mrs. Juanita Anderson, Mrs. Patricia George, and Mrs. Ramona Nelson; and brother, George Torgerson.
Sylvia is survived by a daughter, Linda (Engen) Amsler; sons, David Engen and Vernon Engen; brother, Ralph Torgerson, Jr.; sisters, Mrs. Artis Aasen, Mrs. Arla Page, and Mrs. Mary Ann Brudos; grandchildren, Laura Amsler Callahan, Chantel Engen, Brandon Engen, Tiffany Moore, Heather Kohl, and Madison Engen; great-grandchildren, Mckenzie Meece, Jackson Moore, and Emma Kohl; along with many nieces, nephews, god-children, extended family, and many friends.
Funeral services will held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, in the Good Shepherd Chapel, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, with Pastor John Swanson officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Lunch will follow the service at the church. Sylvia will be entombed on Monday at Roselawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, next to her husband, Donald Engen.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com
