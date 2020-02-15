Engen, Sylvia J.

MADISON—Sylvia J. Engen, age 90, died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, from advanced Parkinson’s disease. Born June 20, 1929 in Sterling, Vernon County, Wis., to Ralph T. and Sylvia C. (Moore) Torgerson, of Ferryville, Wis.

She lived in Madison most of her life and worked many years at Oscar Mayer. A woman of many talents, crafts, clowning, writing speeches, and poems, along with cake decorating and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Engen; her sisters, Mrs. Virginia O’Brien, Mrs. Lucetta Hobbs, Mrs. Juanita Anderson, Mrs. Patricia George, and Mrs. Ramona Nelson; and brother, George Torgerson.

Sylvia is survived by a daughter, Linda (Engen) Amsler; sons, David Engen and Vernon Engen; brother, Ralph Torgerson, Jr.; sisters, Mrs. Artis Aasen, Mrs. Arla Page, and Mrs. Mary Ann Brudos; grandchildren, Laura Amsler Callahan, Chantel Engen, Brandon Engen, Tiffany Moore, Heather Kohl, and Madison Engen; great-grandchildren, Mckenzie Meece, Jackson Moore, and Emma Kohl; along with many nieces, nephews, god-children, extended family, and many friends.