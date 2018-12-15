BELOIT—Patricia Ann Engen, age 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at her daughter’s home in La Mesa, Calif. Patricia grew up and resided in Beloit. Her ashes are set to rest next to her husband, Wayne M. Engen, at Newark Cemetery in Newark township, in Beloit.
Patricia lost her battle with colon cancer and was struggling with severe Crohn’s disease throughout her life. Her strong will, determination and “spicy” mindset kept her going even while enduring and living through much difficulty. Her strong disposition and sense of survival made her a true fighter.
Patricia Ann Zartman was born Jan. 10, 1945, at Beloit Municipal Hospital of Beloit. An only child of Ferdie Jay Zartman and Marion Elizabeth Kirchner-Zartman. Born into a traditional modest family. Her father, after serving honorably in World War II, returned to Beloit and started a trucking business. Patricia’s stubbornness, high energy and affection from her mother molded her into her tenacious character.
Her first dog and love for Boston Terriers began as a child, when her father brought home a very old, one-eyed Boston Terrier. After that, she loved her Boston’s and had six of them throughout her life.
Patricia was a 1963 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where she met her future, husband Wayne Melvin Engen. After working hard for years in college she took a leave, per devastating news of losing both her parents. Patricia married Wayne Melvin Engen on Feb. 19, 1966. Following a move to the Chicago suburbs, she gave birth to Wayne Gordon Engen, Feb. 13, 1967, they adopted Elizabeth Ann Engen, on Feb. 25, 1970.
The family returned to Wisconsin by 1973, to live the country-life-style in Newark township, in rural Beloit. As a stay at home mom, she was a caring, devoted wife and mother to her family, very hands on and present, always involved in her community, family and children’s activities. She never missed a sporting event, school outing or teacher’s conference. She was active in volunteering and chaperoning, and she was an elected school board member. Patricia was not afraid to speak her mind and chat up anyone in her path.
Patricia’s newfound love and devotion began on Sept. 6, 1992, with the birth of her first grandchild, Billy Engen; soon to follow was Amber Engen, then Patrick Engen. As a picture perfect, fully doting grandmother, she dedicated her time endlessly over her beloved grandchildren and loved them more than herself.
Patricia’s pride carried on throughout her teams and career, as paraeducator with the School District of Beloit for over 30 years. Patricia believed in education and found it very rewarding to help and work with kids. It was her purpose later in her life to help and work with struggling children, offering her support through school to children whom may not receive needed support in their own home.
Patricia is survived by her son, Wayne (Christine) Engen, Beloit; daughter, Elizabeth (James) Bellamy, La Mesa, Calif.; grandkids, Billy (Mackenzie) Engen, Edgerton, Amber Engen, Beloit, Patrick Engen, Beloit; great-grandchild, Carter Engen, Edgerton
A Celebration of Life party for Patricia Ann Engen will be on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at BOUNDARIES, 3807 Riverside Drive, Beloit, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring your best story, show your spirit and stop-in wearing your favorite sports team attire. We encourage Green Bay Packers, Badgers or Beloit Pride gear, but will allow rival wear with good argument, or if having a better season!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, GI Cancer Fund/ UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison; or to, UWHealth.org/waystogive, or by mail to, 600 Highland Ave., K4/658, Madison, WI 53792, or to Patricia Ann Engen’s Donation Page at, https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/1808525.