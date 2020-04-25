Engeldinger, Beverly J. “Bev”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON – Beverly J. “Bev” Engeldinger went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She lived a long life of love, strong spirit, and faith. Born in Madison, Wis. on Dec. 15, 1927, Bev graduated from Central High School and from the nursing program at the University of Wisconsin where she met her sweetheart, Ken, whom she married in 1950. They lived briefly in New Mexico, Iron River, Mich., and 12 years in Milwaukee before returning to Madison in 1968.

Philippians 1:21 "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Bev accepted Jesus as her savior when she was in her 30's and spent her life serving Him in the ways she felt would please Him and bring Him glory. Psalm 92:14 "They will still bear fruit in their old age." Her prayer was that this might be true of her, and indeed it was. She loved to read and began writing Christian poetry in 1979. Her great delight was to be able to share her strength and her poems with those who might be needing a word of encouragement.