MONONA / STOUGHTON - Genevieve "Gen" Engel, of Monona and Stoughton, was born to John and Christine Hoffman, on Oct. 23, 1929, the sixth of seven children. She died peacefully after a brief stay at Nazareth Health Center on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, just eight days shy of her 89th birthday.
Gen loved life and lived it fully. Even as her physical health began deteriorating from the age of 45, till she could no longer walk, she never complained and was always the last to leave the party. She was a devout Catholic and passed with her rosary in her hands. Gen grew up in Waunakee on the family farm, attended Waunakee High School and graduated with her class of 23 students in 1948. She married the love of her life, William Engel, in 1954, and they were blessed with a daughter, Kristi, in 1957.
Together Bill and Gen built their house in Monona and shared just over 56 years together there, until Bill's death in 2012. Gen worked at General Telephone in Sun Prairie for many years in data processing. She wore many hats in her lifetime. She was the proud Monona Memorial Day Parade coordinator for 38 years as a committee of one! Gen was a member of the Monona Grove Legion Auxiliary for 50 years and served as an officer in the American Legion for over 40.
Softball was her passion and held a special place in Gen's heart. First, she was a player, then she managed the women's team. Following that, she managed the men's team. Gen then assisted in starting the "Men's Over 40 League." In that league, she coached the "Over the Hill Gang," of which she was very proud, for 25 years. She was also a faithful Badgers, Brewers, and Packers fan.
Gen also made rosaries for missionaries for many years. She loved knitting, crocheting, reading, and being with all of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandkids, whom she loved so much, as well as many nieces and nephews and Bill's sisters.
Gen is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Tim Panthofer); her granddaughters, Annalise, Olivia, Katie (Jon) Boone and Betsy Panthofer; four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Jonathon, Rylyn and Lucy; and brother-in-law, John Neupert. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William "Bill" Engel; her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph (Geraldine) and Howard; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary (Jerry) Kessenich, Jane (Edward) Wroncowicz, and Cherie Rogers Neupert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Burial will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 Co Rd BB, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, Gen has requested donations be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or Nazareth House. Thank you to all the caregivers at Nazareth House, and her round the clock in-home caregivers that allowed her to live in her home in Stoughton, for almost seven years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.