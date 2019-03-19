MONONA - Gerald E. "Jerry" Engbring, age 81, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on July 11, 1937, in Milwaukee, the son of Elmer and Irene (Marcinski) Engbring. Jerry grew up in Fond du Lac, and after graduating from high school, his family moved to Madison.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Burdick on July 11, 1959, and they were blessed with six children. Jerry owned Jerry Engbring Texaco Service Station, just off the "Old Beltline." He then opened Jerry's Camping Center, where he proudly worked with his children to provide decades of service. Jerry was a charter member of ICCC (International Coleman Collectors Club) and a member of AA for over 50 years. He enjoyed traveling, both with family and the Hi-Way Loafers, and was an avid collector and restorer of Coleman Lanterns. Jerry was also a passionate fan of Badgers Hockey, the Packers and the Brewers.
Jerry's personality and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all, but especially by his wife, Patricia; sons, David (Michele Sippola) Engbring, Daniel (Anne) Engbring, Douglas (Sheila Murray) Engbring and Darren (Heidi) Engbring; daughter, Dawn (Ryan Raab) Engbring; grandchildren, Megan (Mark) Eckstein, Erin Engbring, Kelly (Brad) Pastika, Adam Engbring, Nora Engbring and Elliott Engbring; brother, Ralph Engbring; and sister-in-law, Doris Burdick. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Virginia E. Engbring; brother-in-law, Tom Burdick; and sister-in-law, Lydia Engbring.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, with a luncheon to follow at 12 noon at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Marian Hall, 5101 Schofield St., Monona. Memorials may be made to the family, and will be distributed to Jerry's favorite charities.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.