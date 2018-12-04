SAUK CITY—Rose E. Endres, age 99, passed away Nov. 30, 2018 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.
Our mom slowly left us over the past years as she struggled with the effects of dementia. Rose no longer has to suffer this disease that robbed her of many memories, as she found peace on her 99th birthday. She joins her husband, Greg, who preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2001.
Rose was born in the Town of Berry on Nov. 30, 1919, to the late Adam and Elizabeth (Kruchten) Maier. She met Gregory Endres at a dance in Springfield Corners and shortly after they were married on Oct. 19, 1939. They resided at and worked the Endres family farm in Martinsville, moved to Sauk City and then had their own farm on Hwy 12, where their 12 children were raised. In 1983, they moved back to Sauk City and Mom was very happy to be in town.
She was a great homemaker, cook and baker. She loved to dance with her husband every Saturday night at the Dorf Haus especially to ‘Ring of Fire.’ In later years, she enjoyed the music of Daniel O Donnell who she travelled to see for her 85th birthday, in Branson, Mo.
She leaves behind her children to carry on her memory; Ron (Darlene), Chris (Earl) Lochner, Elizabeth Endres, Greg (Kathy), Charles (Diane), Luann (Bob Koehl), Luvonn Tate, Randy (Theresa), Tom (Julie), Bob (Lisa), Bonnie (Terry) Lovell and Sherri (Dean) Lovell. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, three sisters, Florina Lenerz, Betty Hutter and Darlene (Gene) Pings; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Maier. In addition to her husband and son-in-law, Jack Tate, she was preceded in death by brothers, George (Florentina), Herb (Dolores), LaVerne (Betty Jean), Ron and Raymond; and sisters, Ann (Ed) Mulhall and Joan (Mike) Riechman; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Diederich, Howard Lenerz and Rodney Hutter and many other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Sauk City, with Father Miguel Galvez officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, WI.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood Nursing Home of Sauk Prairie for the care they provided our mom and Agrace Hospice for assisting her in her final days.
Mom, we love you and we will miss you.