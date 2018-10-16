WAUNAKEE / DANE—Laura C. Endres, age 89, of Waunakee/Dane, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, after a long illness. Laura was born in Roxbury on June 24, 1929, to Andrew and Claudia (Ganser) Schwartz. She married Harold J. Endres on May 4, 1948, in Roxbury. Laura and Harold raised 14 children. Laura enjoyed family, friends, quilting and playing cards. She retired at the age of 80 from the UW Hospital, after 33 years of service.
She is survived by her children, Helen, daughter-in-law, Rosie, Joan (Tom) Ensign, Tom (Terry), Al (Julie), Lois, Sharon (Tom) McMahon, Karen (Mark) Lawler, Dennis (Kristi Mlodzik), Art (Kelly), Donna, Jeff (Cheryl) and Diane (Dan) Kienow; 28 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother, Harold (Mary Ann) Schwartz, five sisters, Viola Gruber, Arlene Williams, Caroline (Bud) Ederer, Ella Akins and Dorothy (Clarence) Mougin; and sisters-in-law, Charlotte Schwartz, Armella Endres and Fidelis Endres. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; sons, James (Franco) and Ronald; a brother, Lawrence; and sisters, Armella Meffert and Loraine Schwartz.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
She is now at rest and her spirit is at peace. She joins many loved ones and will be missed by all.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513