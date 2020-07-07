Endres, James Vernon

Endres, James Vernon

{{featured_button_text}}
Endres James

FITCHBURG — James Vernon Endres, age 76, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

To plant a tree in memory of James Endres as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics