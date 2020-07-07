Endres, James Vernon

FITCHBURG — James Vernon Endres, age 76, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
