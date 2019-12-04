WAUNAKEE—Armella C. Endres, 95, Waunakee, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at a Madison Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Friends may call on Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy. Q Waunakee. Friends may also call at church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s State Journal.
