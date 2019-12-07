ASHTON—Armella C. (Acker) Endres died peacefully, at the age of 95, on Dec. 3rd, 2019.
She was born April 19, 1924, to John C. and Catherine (Ziegler) Acker, in Ashton. She married Ray A. Endres May 3, 1945. Together, they raised seven children on the family dairy farm, in Dane.
She was an avid cookie baker, loved her rosary, enjoyed her visits with friends at St. Vinny’s, and treasured time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, remembering them all on their birthdays. Some of the grandkids fondly called her “Gramma Knock Knock”.
Armella was a member of many different card groups and enjoyed all of her card playing friends up until the very end.
She is survived by seven children, Shirley Noltemeyer (Benny Statz), Pat (Bob) Fredrickson, Jayne (Larry) Pulsfus, Dick Endres, Roger (Debbie) Endres, Judi (Jim) Nonn, and Russ (Jean) Endres; a sister, Angeline Kraemer; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Acker, Agnes Acker, and Fidelis Endres.
She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 46 1/2 great-grandchildren, with 1 great-great-grandchild due in January.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, in 1973; son-in-law, Dennis Noltemeyer; daughter-in-law, Bernice Endres; grandson, Matt Mueller; as well as, brothers, Joseph, Ervin, LaVerne, and Herbert.
The family wishes to thank special care giver Maria Hamlin. Also, Ruth Acker, Herbie and Eileen Statz, and her wonderful neighbors for all their caring visits. In addition, special thanks to Dr. Ranum and his staff for all of their attention and care.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 9th, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St., in Waunakee. Friends may call on Sunday, Dec. 8th, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Winn-Cress funeral home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. Friends may also call, at the church, on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
A memorial fund will be established by the family at a later date.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, Wis.