June 11, 1936—March 4, 2023

HILLSBORO—Emily M. (Hynek) Christianson, 86, of rural Hillsboro, WI, has taught her final lesson. She passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, as a result of a stroke on that occurred on February 19, 2023.

Emily was born on Millard’s Prairie in Juneau County, to Frank and Agnes (Wopat) Hynek. She was delivered into this world by Elsie (Picha) Wopat on June 11, 1936. Emily and her family would live near Yuba, White City, and eventually land on the former Alphonse Wopat farm near Hillsboro in 1945. Emily remained on the farm throughout her life. Emily attended the one room White City Country School before beginning 3rd grade in Hillsboro with Mrs. Doris Mitchell as her teacher. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in the class of 1954, with 54 classmates. Shortly thereafter, she attended Vernon County Normal School in Viroqua. She student taught under Leita Marshall, at the Greenwood Country School, and received her teaching certification in 1956.

It was then that she began her 41-year teaching career. Union Center State Graded School was her first stop where she taught grades 1 and 2. During her time there, she also obtained her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from UW-Platteville (1962). Eventually, Union Center integrated with Wonewoc, thus becoming Wonewoc-Center, and it was there that Emily was known to her students as Mrs. C. She furthered her education by receiving her master’s degree in 1985 from UW-La Crosse.

In 1986, her granddaughter, Stephanie, was born which provided Emily another opportunity to love and teach outside her classroom. They did everything together and enjoyed a close and remarkable bond throughout their lives. Emily was especially proud that Stephanie followed in her footsteps by becoming a teacher. In later years, her teaching influence impacted the learning of her great-granddaughters, Jojo and Scout. She took great pleasure from seeing the girls grow and learn.

Emily was always outside working in the yard when she wasn’t in the classroom. One day, she caught the eye of a Viroqua boy, driving past the farm. This chance meeting led to her marriage to Rolland D. Christianson in 1962. Emily’s only daughter, Ann Marie, was born on Emily’s birthday on June 11, 1963. Family meant everything to Emily. Her nephews, the Hynek Boys, spent most days on the farm sharing meals, chores, and working alongside Ann and Emily. These daily interactions created a special connection that resulted in them viewing her as their second mother. She developed a special bond with her 1st born nephew, Paul Hynek, who took good care of his “Auntie Em.” After her retirement from Wonewoc-Center in 1997, Emily once again created a special bond this time with her great-nephew, Sawyer James, as she became his daycare provider. Their gentle hearts connected, and they maintained a close relationship through their 25 years together; often times talking multiple time each day.

A gifted storyteller, Emily recalled time spent with her brother fishing the Pine River near Yuba, where her mother made fishing poles from sticks, hooks from paperclips, and line from shoestrings. Time spent on the Wencil and Rose Wopat farm, activities at the “hall,” and learning to read on the recitation bench, by the warm potbellied stove at the White City School, were memories that she spoke about frequently. Emily also talked about the experience of losing her father, when she was 11, and her brother, Francis, was 13. She’d boast about how Francis could do anything, received his driving license at age thirteen, and became the man of the farm. With his guidance, they sold their work horses, Nan and Dan, and began to modernize their farming operation. Although efficiencies were created, Emily still managed to milk the herd of cows, before and after school, for many years while she continued to teach. The day didn’t end until the chores were done.

Through the years, her daughter, Ann provided more and more care to foster her continued independence and quality of life. As a result, Emily was able to continue to reside on her farm. Emily had a huge heart and wasn’t afraid to share her love with everyone around her. Although life handed her an incredible amount of adversity and loss, she chose to focus on the wellbeing and care of others.

She was loyal, selfless, and full of spunk. We will miss her in countless ways. We know she lives on at her new heavenly home. “Emmy—you’re the best!”

Survivors include her daughter, Ann (Bob) Birdd; granddaughter, Stephanie (Jacob) Board, Jacksonville, FL; great-granddaughters: Josephine (Jojo) and Scout; her brother, Francis Hynek, LaFarge; her nephews: Frank, Stephen, Mark, and Mathew and their spouses; special great-nephew, Sawyer; and many other great-nieces and nephews; along with several Wopat, Hynek, and Christianson cousins and special friend, Amy Beaver. Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Agnes; her former spouse, Rolland; her nephew, Paul F. Hynek; and niece, Jacqueline Hynek-Schmitz; and her former sister-in-law, Betty Hynek.

Friends and relatives are invited for a time visitation at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, WI, on Wednesday, March 8, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S Cherry St, La Farge, WI, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service. Emily will be laid to rest near her dear nephew Paul at the Bohemian Brotherhood, Wopat Cemetery, White City, immediately following the service.

The family would like to invite all family, friends, and former students to a luncheon to be held at the Hillsboro Community Center immediately following her burial.

