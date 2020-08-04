Emery, Emerald A. "Bud"

MADISON - Emerald A. "Bud" Emery, age 93, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born in Hayward, Wis. on Feb. 11, 1927, the son of Harvey and Mary (Behn) Emery. Bud served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947. He worked for many years for Oscar Mayer and his church.
Bud is survived by his grandchildren, Cara (Duane) Caravello and Jonathan (Kelly) Emery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Tschida) Emery; and his sons, Eric and David Emery.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, with Rev. Leslie Schenk presiding. A visitation will take place from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Due to restrictions from COVID-19, a livestream of the service will also be available. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
(608) 249-8257
