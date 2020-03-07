Emerson, Russ

MADISON - Russ Emerson, age 81, of Madison, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1938, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Herbert and Agnes Emerson. He married Leah on May 29, 1965, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Russ was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife, Leah; son, Troy; daughter, Traci; and eight grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the AMERICAN LEGION POST 534, 4911 Burma Rd., McFarland from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com
