Emerson, Russ

Emerson, Russ

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Russ Emerson, age 81, of Madison, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1938, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Herbert and Agnes Emerson. He married Leah on May 29, 1965, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Russ was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He is survived by his wife, Leah; son, Troy; daughter, Traci; and eight grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the AMERICAN LEGION POST 534, 4911 Burma Rd., McFarland from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Emerson, Russ

Russ Emerson

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

To plant a tree in memory of Russ Emerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics