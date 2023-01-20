March 8, 1932 – Jan. 16, 2023

WAUKESHA — Emerson P. “Buzz” Heindl, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha, Wis. He was born on March 8, 1932, in St. Mary’s, Pa.

During his high school days, he obtained a motorcycle which could be heard throughout the town and someone gave him the nickname of “Buzz” due to the buzzing that could be heard around town.

Emerson graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School on May 29, 1950. He was drafted into the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 9, 1951, and boarded a train in Erie, Pa. to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and then on to Sheppard Air Force Base. He eventually was transferred to Truax Air Force Base in Madison, Wis., where he entered training as an airframe engine mechanic on a maintenance squadron.

In Madison, he met Mary J. Wirth through a friend at an indoor ice rink (located where the current MATC East campus sits.) They enjoyed competitive couples ice skating and roller skating. A good friend, Tony Wipperfurth, introduced them to waterskiing on Madison’s lakes. Tony eventually opened the famed Rollerdrome on Madison’s north side.

Emerson and Mary were married on Sept. 27, 1952, at the Truax Field Chapel. They were married for 65 years.

In October of 1952, Emerson was sent to the military processing center in Stoneman, Calif., via Wisconsin Central Air Lines. He boarded a U.S. Navy ship to Yokohama, Japan, which was a 15 day trip. Emerson enjoyed his time in Japan and enjoyed the culture and friendships. At this time, he was able to complete several airframe and engine repair advanced certifications.

Upon his discharge in October of 1955, he and Mary decided to make Madison and then Monona their permanent home. He entered in to training to be a plumber and eventually a master plumber with many other certifications. One of his best achievements was working as a supervisor at the construction of the current University of Wisconsin Medical Center.

Emerson was liked by everyone he met and was one of the most giving and helpful people around. He worked hard every day and he also made it clear to his sons that life should be about having fun too. As a result, his children enjoyed waterskiing and powerboating and untold number of trips, especially to the cabin in Axhandle Lake in Bloomer, Wis.

Emerson could repair anything and his favorite hobby was woodworking. He built desks, hutches, tables, and a canoe from plans purchased from the magazine, Popular Science. Emerson even made his own water skis. His greatest accomplishment came later in life when he became a diligent caregiver to his wife who suffered from multiple medical issues due to Polycystic Kidney disease.

Emerson is survived by his sons, Bruce (Kate) and Brian (Patty) Heindl; grandchildren, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Madelene, Matthew (Amber) and Brian Jr.; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Matilda; and many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at noon on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Burial will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Memorials may be gifted in Emerson’s name to The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County https://www.bgcdc.org/.

