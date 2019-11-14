RICHLAND COUNTY - Harold Emerson passed away peacefully at home with family at his bedside on Nov. 13, 2019, two days before his 86th birthday. Harold was born on Nov. 15, 1933 in Richland County to Ralph and Carrie (Havlik) Emerson, and married Emmogene Fruit on June 3, 1955. They farmed all their life with Harold milking cows until the age of 77 and doing anything to stay active on the farm ever since. Their children Steven and Shawn were raised on the farm, with family bouts of table tennis or songs with the harmonica, piano or hymnal mixed in, and wouldn’t change any of it. Harold was the town supervisor of Bear Creek for 29 years, active in his church, and played church league softball for many years. He was known as the crafty pitcher and consistent hitter who led his team to championships. Harold and Emmogene had countless special times with family and friends, which were shared, relived, and cherished until the end.
Survivors include two children, Steve (Diane) Emerson, Shawn (Ron) Hess; six grandchildren, Steven (Kim) Emerson, Michael (Mary) Emerson, Rev. Fr. Scott Emerson, Tim (Amanda) Emerson, Jordan Hess, Jillian Hess; seven great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaylie, Jacob, Brianna, Caleb and Jared Emerson, and Jase Hess; a sister, Mildred Peterson; two sisters-in-law, Betty Emerson, Reba Emerson.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen and Joe Emerson; brother-in-law, John Peterson. Harold lived without Emmogene for six years as she passed away on Nov. 19, 2013.
Funeral Services will be held on Mon., Nov. 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in Richland Center with grandson Rev. Fr. Scott Emerson officiating. Visitation will be held at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and also on Mon. from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Memorials will be decided at a later date. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com