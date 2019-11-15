SPRING GREEN - Harold Emerson passed away peacefully at home with family at his bedside on Nov. 13, 2019, two days before his 86th birthday. Funeral Services will be held on Mon., Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center with grandson Rev. Fr. Scott J. Emerson, J.C.L. officiating. Visitation will be held at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. and also on Mon. from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Memorials will be decided at a later date. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com
Emerson, Harold
To send flowers to the family of Harold Emerson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Nov 17
Visitation
Sunday, November 17, 2019
3:00PM-6:00PM
3:00PM-6:00PM
Clary Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service, LLC
26777 Jelland Drive
Richland Center, WI 53581
26777 Jelland Drive
Richland Center, WI 53581
Guaranteed delivery before Harold's Visitation begins.
Nov 18
Visitation
Monday, November 18, 2019
10:00AM-10:55AM
10:00AM-10:55AM
Clary Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service, LLC
26777 Jelland Drive
Richland Center, WI 53581
26777 Jelland Drive
Richland Center, WI 53581
Guaranteed delivery before Harold's Visitation begins.
Nov 18
Funeral Service
Monday, November 18, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Clary Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service, LLC
26777 Jelland Drive
Richland Center, WI 53581
26777 Jelland Drive
Richland Center, WI 53581
Guaranteed delivery before Harold's Funeral Service begins.