Elmer W. Vorlob, 93, of Mayville, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Maui, Hawaii.
Elmer was born on March 25, 1926, to Henry and Amanda (Ihde) Vorlob in Crandon. He was a 1944 graduate of Mayville High School. Elmer was united in marriage to Lorraine E. Schrab on April 3, 1948, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church), town of Theresa.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy and then went to work as a welder for Maysteel. Elmer was a longtime member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Mayville. In his spare time, Elmer enjoyed the outdoors, especially at his cabin in the north woods and liked to fish, garden, and photography. He also liked baking, canning, and puzzles in the winter. Elmer was a master tinker and could fix almost anything he put his mind to and was also a gifted carpenter making many things for his family and friends.
Elmer is survived by his children, Rodney (Denise) Vorlob of Mayville, Jane (Brian) Dellaport of Maui, Peggy (Andy) Pauly of Fond du Lac, and Brian (Denise) Vorlob of Mayville; his grandchildren Tracy (Greg) Richburg, Jason (Jenni) Vorlob, Cyle (Shanna Price) Vorlob, Tiffany (Matt) Kletti, Patti (fiance Jacob Boteilho) Dellaport, Rebecca (Nick) Bertagnoli, and Ben (Alaina) Vorlob; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandson on the way; his sister-in-law, Verda Margelofsky of Mayville; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine; his siblings, Clarence (Hertha) Vorlob, Irene (Palmer) Thome, Meta (Al) Bruni, and Herbie Vorlob.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Mayville with the Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at church. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Mayville, WI. Military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post No. 69 and the Navy Honor Guard.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.