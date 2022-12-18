He grew up in Bauxite, Ark., and went on the road with gospel quartets in his teens. He worked in radio and television in Wichita, Kan. The “Elmer Childress Show” featuring his wife and three children ran for 20 years. He also hosted a popular kids show called “The KARD Gang Club.” The family recorded 15 record albums and performed gospel music all over the world. Elmer hosted a gospel radio show for Wichita, Kan., for decades, and another one for Monroe, Wis., which he continued until late 2021. Throughout his television career he did lots of commercials and he and June hosted 46 trips all over the world with Holiday Vacations. While with WMTV in Madison, Elmer was awarded “Most Popular TV Personality” and Governor Tommy Thompson awarded him a plaque declaring January 30, 1998, as “Elmer Childress Day.” Elmer retired in 2006, and they moved to Benton, Ark. Elmer was inducted into the Bauxite Wall of Fame in October, 2021. People always appreciated his distinctive piano style, beautiful singing voice and his down to earth, relaxed and fun personality.