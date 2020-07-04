Ellis, Trevor Julian

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCFARLAND—Trevor Julian Ellis, age 19, lost his battle with depression on June 26, 2020. He was born June 9, 2001 in Guatemala. He moved to McFarland, Wis. in 2018, where he attended and recently graduated from McFarland High School. Trevor is survived by his mothers, Kristin Larmee-Slechta and Nicolette Larmee-Slechta; his brother, Alexander Ellis; his sister, Natalie Ellis; his grandparents; and his many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Anybody that knew Trevor knew he had such a kind and beautiful soul and enjoyed helping others. He loved music, nature, Hallmark movies, baseball, and skiing. Trevor valued family above everything else. He enjoyed going to plays and musicals with his mom Kristin, watching stand-up comedy with his mom Nikki, playing with his siblings, and spending time with his extended family at any family gathering.