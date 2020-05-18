Ellis, Sr., Elmer John

MARSHALL - Elmer John Ellis, Sr, age 87, of Marshall, died on May 17, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born in Oshkosh on June 1, 1932, to Elmer and Marie (Lehl) Ellis. On May 2, 1953, Elmer married Delores Fahrenkrug and the couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage before her passing in 2019, their marriage was blessed with seven children.
Elmer worked for many years for Wisconsin Fineblanking in Deerfield. Elmer enjoyed woodworking and cheering on the Badgers and Packers. Elmer enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren and truly enjoyed listening and sharing stories with them. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was honored and humbled when he took the Honor Flight for veterans in April 2015.
Elmer is survived by his children, Elmer (Susan), Rick (Tammy), Ramona (Norbert) Wipperfurth, Randy (Bonnie), Tina (Randy) Krause, Nina (Joe) Ellis-Vlasak, and James (Deette); 18 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Step-Grandchildren, and 5 Step-Great Grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters, Rosie (Stanley) Ruedinger, Mary Ann Ellis, and a brother Robert Ellis; a sister-in-law Ellen Ruffing. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sibling Donald Ellis, a sister-in-law Marilyn Ellis, his in-laws Alois and Velma Fahrenkrug, his brother-in-law Roger Fahrenkrug, nephews Anthony and Wade Ellis; and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside services with full military rites will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Holy Family Parish Cemetery in Waterloo, Wisconsin with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer Association, or a charity of your choice.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.