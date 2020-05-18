Ellis, Sr., Elmer John

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALL - Elmer John Ellis, Sr, age 87, of Marshall, died on May 17, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born in Oshkosh on June 1, 1932, to Elmer and Marie (Lehl) Ellis. On May 2, 1953, Elmer married Delores Fahrenkrug and the couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage before her passing in 2019, their marriage was blessed with seven children.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Elmer worked for many years for Wisconsin Fineblanking in Deerfield. Elmer enjoyed woodworking and cheering on the Badgers and Packers. Elmer enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren and truly enjoyed listening and sharing stories with them. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was honored and humbled when he took the Honor Flight for veterans in April 2015.

Elmer is survived by his children, Elmer (Susan), Rick (Tammy), Ramona (Norbert) Wipperfurth, Randy (Bonnie), Tina (Randy) Krause, Nina (Joe) Ellis-Vlasak, and James (Deette); 18 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Step-Grandchildren, and 5 Step-Great Grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters, Rosie (Stanley) Ruedinger, Mary Ann Ellis, and a brother Robert Ellis; a sister-in-law Ellen Ruffing. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.