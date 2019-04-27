MADISON—Nathaniel V. “Nate” Ellis, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on April 14, 1940, in Venice, Ill., the son of Alec Ells and Jossica (Basdon) Donaldson. Nathaniel married Theresa LaBrosse on June 23, 1979.
Nathaniel worked in computer operations for Madison College, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and volunteered with Selfless Ambition delivering food to different food pantry’s around the Madison area. Nathaniel was a member of City Church and active in their men’s group.
He recently retired from Kobussen Bus Company after driving bus for the last 10 years. Nathaniel enjoyed woodworking and flying single engine planes. He was a history buff, a lifelong learner, loved keeping busy and doing projects around the house.
Nathaniel is survived by his wife, Theresa Ellis; daughters, Monie, Jonelle (Lernell James) Ellis and Jennifer (Russell) Olson; sons, Michael (Brenda), Matthew, and Daniel Ellis; grandchildren, Chevonne Sumler, Serenity and Mekhi Ellis, Isiah, London, and Bryson James and Nakisha Bowen; three great-grandchildren; and uncle, Otis (Sue) Basden. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with the Rev. Tom Flaherty presiding. A Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Memorials may be made in Nate’s name to LOV-Dane, www.lovdane.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
