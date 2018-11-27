MADISON—Elizabeth A. “Betty” Ellis, age 95, died on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison. She was born on April 18, 1923, in Madison, the daughter of Harry and Clara (Stolte) Lawrence.
She is survived by her children, Susan (John) Miller and Tom (Gayle) Ellis; grandchildren, Jay (Carolina) Ellis, Jill Wiggen, and Ava Newell; great-grandchildren, Trenton and Leann Rosson, Jon Carlos Ellis, Carter, and Savannah Wiggen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip; a daughter, Sally Newell; and grandchildren, Jon Ellis, Alex Newell, and Michelle Wallis.
A private service for Betty was held. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
