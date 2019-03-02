STOUGHTON - Donald F. Ellis, age 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Brattleboro, Vt., to the late Vernett and Barbara (Dary) Ellis. Donald married Diana Lee Bonjour on Oct. 18, 1969, in Madison. He proudly served his Country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, and then in the Army Reserves Troop E Fourth Calvary.
He worked for security for the University of Wisconsin before working for Dane County as a deputy sheriff. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting sports. Donald was a participant in the Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo., a volunteer hunter education instructor for 40 years, avid member of the Wisconsin Muzzle Loader Association, Rock River Buck skinners, and Hope Rod and Gun Club.
Donald is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diana Ellis; son, Richard (Keri) Ellis; a sister, Jane Ellis; and is further survived by other family members and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Please come in casual dress at Donald's request. Burial will follow at Graves Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.