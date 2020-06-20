Ellis, Betty J.

STOUGHTON - Betty J. Ellis, 92, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2020. Betty was born on Jan. 15, 1928, in Evansville, Wis., to Lillie and Ray Paar. After Lillie's death in 1929, Betty was adopted by Tommie and Nettie Durst. She grew up in Primrose Township.
Betty married Robert A. Ellis on Aug. 24, 1947. They lived in Monroe where their three children, Anita, Annette and Ron, were born. They moved to Evansville in 1953. Betty was a stay-at-home mom. There were always cookies for all of the kids in the neighborhood.
In 1965, they moved to Stoughton. Betty worked at Stoughton Hospital, Ortega and Walmart, where she was a greeter. Betty was a happy, feisty little lady. She always had something smart to say. Her sharp wit was entertaining to say the least.
She liked to spend time at the VFW where she had many friends. She also liked shopping and going gambling with Doug.
She is survived by: her daughters Anita Halverson and Annette (Bob) Kingaman, grandchildren: Rob (Sharla) Klingaman, Dan (Amy) Klingaman, Brian Ellis, and Bret (Michelle) Ellis. She had six great-grandchildren: Erin, Megan, Darren, Raina Gia and Ivan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Bob, her granddaughter Susan Ellis, her son Ron, her grandson Jeff Halverson Jr. and her siblings Amos, Leroy, Willis, Dollie and Eugene.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect, Stoughton, with Rev. Bob Wolniak presiding. Burial will follow at East Side Cemetery in Stoughton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
