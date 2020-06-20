Ellis, Betty J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON - Betty J. Ellis, 92, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2020. Betty was born on Jan. 15, 1928, in Evansville, Wis., to Lillie and Ray Paar. After Lillie's death in 1929, Betty was adopted by Tommie and Nettie Durst. She grew up in Primrose Township.

Betty married Robert A. Ellis on Aug. 24, 1947. They lived in Monroe where their three children, Anita, Annette and Ron, were born. They moved to Evansville in 1953. Betty was a stay-at-home mom. There were always cookies for all of the kids in the neighborhood.

In 1965, they moved to Stoughton. Betty worked at Stoughton Hospital, Ortega and Walmart, where she was a greeter. Betty was a happy, feisty little lady. She always had something smart to say. Her sharp wit was entertaining to say the least.

She liked to spend time at the VFW where she had many friends. She also liked shopping and going gambling with Doug.

She is survived by: her daughters Anita Halverson and Annette (Bob) Kingaman, grandchildren: Rob (Sharla) Klingaman, Dan (Amy) Klingaman, Brian Ellis, and Bret (Michelle) Ellis. She had six great-grandchildren: Erin, Megan, Darren, Raina Gia and Ivan.