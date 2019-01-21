MIDDLETON - Mark C. Elliott, age 53, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1965, in Reedsburg, the son of Charles and Kathy A. Elliott. Mark graduated from Middleton High School in 1983. Mark married Amy Turnquist on May 31, 1997.
He was passionate about his work in the construction field, which he did for 35 years. His first 25 years of his career was as an employee/owner of Elliott Construction and the last eight years as a superintendent for Encore Commercial Inc. Mark loved being surrounded by his family and good food. He loved being outside hiking, camping, or relaxing by a fire. Mark was a proud grandpa of his little princess, Shailee, and exceptionally proud of his sons. He loved watching them play sports; most recently he simply enjoyed their company. Mark was always a generous man and a proud organ donor. Through his death, others are able to renew their lease on life. Mark will be missed by many people who loved and respected him as a friend, coworker, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son. He was the all-around go-to guy.
Mark is survived by his wife, Amy Elliott; son, Andrew (Cris) Elliott; granddaughter, Shailee Elliott; sons, Alex Elliott and Max Elliott; father, Charles L. (Kathy Moeschberger) Elliott; mother, Kathy A. Elliott; brother, James Elliott; sister, Heidi (Eric) Turnquist; brother, Quinn (Kristen) Elliott; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Terry and Pat Turnquist; brother-in-law, Ted (Tammy) Turnquist, brother-in-law, Eric (Heidi) Turnquist; nephew, Travis (Kristin) Turnquist, niece, Heaven Elliott, niece, Alyssa Turnquist, niece, Kailey Dougherty, nephew, Eliot Turnquist, niece, Georgia Elliott, nephew, Aiden Elliott and niece, Abby Elliott. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Elliott; and niece, Morgan Turnquist, who he now joins into eternal life.
Funeral Services will be held at MIDDLETON COMMUNITY CHURCH, 645 Schewe Road, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, with the Rev. James Iliff presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.