MCFARLAND - Lynne Allison Elliott, age 49, of McFarland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. Lynne has had a long courageous battle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome for many years. She was born on May 17, 1969, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Norman and Carolyn (Scurlock) Meyer. Lynne graduated from Independence High School and Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She married James Elliott on April 12, 1998, at the McFarland United Church of Christ.
Lynne loved traveling and music. She was an amazing singer and played the piano and clarinet. Lynne was a stay at home mom and took pride in that role. She loved her children and enjoyed teaching them everything she could about life. Her love for nursing took her through many rewarding career paths for over twenty plus years. Lynne's love for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life.
Lynne is survived by her husband, James; children, Hope, Christian and Kyle Elliott; stepdaughter, Carolyn (Brent) Kosok; granddaughter, Vesla Kosok; her parents; brothers, Nathan (Sara) Meyer, Steven (Jen) Meyer; brothers-in-law, Tom (Cathy) Elliott, Don Ledbetter (significant other, Karen Smuda), Rick (Laura) Ledbetter and Jeff (Rose) Elliott; father-in-law, William Elliott; nieces and nephews, Dane Meyer, Easton Meyer, Annika Meyer and Britta Meyer; and friend, Shellette Altfeather. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbur and Wilma (Sunderman) Meyer and Howard and Alice (Scurlock) Still.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.