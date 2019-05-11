MADISON - Larry Lloyd Elliott, age 70, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Born Dec. 12, 1948, in Madison, to parents Lloyd and Josephine (Degregory) Elliott.
Larry was a 1966 graduate of West High School, and studied piano at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. He was an art and piano teacher for 50 years.
He is survived by his sister, Toni Johnson.
A time of sharing and remembrance will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison.
Memorials may be made to an art or music program of your choice. To view Larry playing piano, search Larry Elliott Chopin 1-20 on YouTube.