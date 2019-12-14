Elliott, James “JC”

SUN PRAIRIE - James “JC” Elliott, age 60, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born on Oct. 7, 1959, in Madison to Loyce and Joan (Parmentier) Eliott. Our beloved brother went to be with our mother, Joan; our sister, Terri; our brother, Joseph; father, Bill; and his many dogs.

JC is survived by his brothers, John (Darlene), and David; niece, Stacy (Brian) Anderson; great-nieces, Tegan and Riley; nephew, Ryan (Crystal) Whalen; and many other family members and friends.

JC attended Sacred Hearts Grade School, Sun Prairie, High School, and the Culinary School at Madison Area Technical College. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He liked to take Joan and her friends to the Legion. He was a Badger and Packer fan. He loved coming to the “Bay” for fireworks. JC was a longtime Costco employee and had many friends, customers and coworkers alike. JC liked people and made friends easily. He loved dogs and believed in the rescue mission. Many dogs found forever homes with him, including Reggie, Ellie, Dex and Millie.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Happily Ever After or another dog rescue in his name, or just love your own dog. JC will be truly missed.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com