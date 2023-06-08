Elliot Grayson Ulrich

Sept. 29, 2021 - June 2, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Elliot Grayson Ulrich, age 20 months, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 2, 2023.

A Funeral Service for Elliot will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Abbie Lorene presiding. The Family will receive all who wish to attend from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at Bowman Park in the Wisconsin Dells at 1:30 p.m., following the conclusion of graveside services.

Elliot Grayson was born on September 29, 2021, alongside his triplet brothers Dominick and Jaxtyn, in Madison, WI.

Elliot quickly taught his family when blessed with six feet, three heartbeats, and a baby boy(s): Joy, Mischief, and Kisses, under the thumb of love, is what boys are made up of.

As the youngest, Elliot left no room to question which one would be best known for being the First to reach each milestone. His larger-than-life energy was evident when he attempted to run even before walking. Elliot quickly became head of the pack leading his brothers into mischievous shenanigans. He brought life to the epitome of how raising four under age four can easily be compared to the moments after you hit "ON". Yet moments later you realize you forgot the blender lid.

His personality uniquely stood out to all who knew him, especially all the young ladies. Elliot (a.k.a Smelly) captivated his "Nannie" Maddee's heart completely, even when he smelled stinky. Like magic, Elliot's smile could command the attention of any room. Contagious giggles and bed scootin' wiggles, Houdini had nothing on Elliot's talents.

Although we wish he could have stayed a while longer, we know he'll throw signs our way.

With faith and hope that Elliot will throw us some Skittles, instead of all those Cheetos. As each storm passes, look up high in the sky. The glimpse of a rainbow will be Elliot's way of saying "Hi".

Elliot is survived by his parents, Riley Kallenbach and Samuel Ulrich; proud big sister, Ella; and triplet brothers: Dominick and Jaxtyn Ulrich. He is also survived by grandparents, Rodney (Jeanne) Kallenbach; uncles: Jared (Hilary) Zemke, Dustin Perrigo, and Jordan Kallenbach; aunts: Rachael Zemke, Jessica (Pat) Wuerzberger, and Becky (Max) DeBoer; special nannies: Ava &andMaddee Nimocks. Along with many loved cousins and extended family.

Elliot was preceded in death by great-grandparents: Edmund and Eileen Livernash, Eugene and Genevieve Kerska, and grandfather, Glenn Zemke.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

