Ellingson, Robert Ole

NEW HOPE/AMHERST JUNCTION - Robert Ole Ellingson, 91, of the Town of New Hope, Amherst Junction, Wis., passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Bob was born in Iola, Wis. on May 18, 1928, a son of the late Myrtle (Roe) and Maurice J. Ellingson. He married Beverly Jane Berg in 1950. She preceded him in death on March 11th, 2018.

Bob graduated from Iola High School in 1946. He graduated from UWSP in 1950 and served in the Korean War and was a Bronze Star recipient. He lived and taught high school in Marquette, Michigan for two years (1954-1956), moved to Madison Wisconsin and worked for the Wisconsin Conservation Department for 34 years retiring in 1998. He served as chair for the Conservation Congress for several years. Bob & Bev moved to the family homestead in Amherst Jct. in 2001. Bob was active at the North New Hope Lutheran Church where he served as Council President and Sexton of the church cemetery. In 2007, he co-founded the annual "Drive Your Tractor To Church Sunday". His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening. He always looked forward to visiting with friends and spending time with his family, which was his pride and joy.