Ellickson, Scott

Middleton - Scott Ellickson, 47, of Middleton passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at UW Hospital surrounded by his loving family (Father Ed, Mother Vickie, Sister Cheri, Brother Chad, and Son Parker). Scott was truly one of a kind. He had the unique ability to spark up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, at any time. He was intelligent, skilled with his hands, and was genuinely a jack-of-all-trades. The only thing greater than his love for cars, motorcycles, and dogs was his deep love for his family. As the oldest child his role was to protect, a role he took to heart. Tragically taken too soon, he will be forever loved and never forgotten.