WAUNAKEE - Donald J Ellickson, age 67, passed away Dec. 22, 2018. He was born on Sept. 25, 1951, and grew up in Waunakee. His family was very important to him and they loved to get together and always ended up telling family stories about each other.
There was another aspect of Don’s life that included his love for his God Jehovah and a study of the Bible. He had a love to help people learn about the Bible which led to his moving to other countries, learning their languages, sharing what he had learned from the Bible. He also used his carpentry skills to help build Kingdom Halls where they could meet and worship Jehovah. His moving to these countries led to his love for travel and getting to know the cultures of the people living there. He instilled this love of travel with his wife, Carol and his son Cody.
Don is survived by his wife, Carol of 45 years and his son, Cody. Don came from a very large family: Liz, Ed, Bill, Kat, Allen, Patsy, Karen, Tom and Tim the twins, and Joan. The family also includes many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia Lynch Ellickson; his father, George Edward Ellickson; his brother, Thomas his daughter, Ashley; and his sister, Elizabeth Budy.
There will be a Visitation and Memorial Service on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at 1 p.m., at KINGDOM HALL OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES, 542 N. Pleasant View Road, in Middleton.