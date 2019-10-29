PINE BLUFF / MOUNT HOREB - Robert Paul Ellestad, age 100, of Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born to Andrew and Alma (Quale) Ellestad on Sept. 24, 1919, in Madison. He grew up in Madison and graduated from Central High School.
After high school, he went to work for Gisholt Machine Company as a draftsman where he met his future wife, Joan Coyle, in 1942.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a SEA BEE in 1942 and was stationed in Okinawa during World War II. He married Joan Coyle on Feb. 11, 1944 at St. Francis Xavier in Cross Plains. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and their family moved to Cross Plains. They then moved to Madison in 1952. In 1962, Bob and Joan bought the Coyle Homestead in Pine Bluff where they raised their four children. In 1972, he went to work for the U.S. Post Office as a rural postal carrier and retired in 1985.
Dad grew up sailing and iceboating on Lake Mendota and always loved being on the water. As an adult, the cottage at Fish Lake meant lots of fishing, boating, swimming and plenty of fun times spent with family. He also enjoyed working on the farm raising beef cattle and rebuilding machinery.
Robert is survived by two sons, Andy (Patricia) Ellestad and David (Marty) Ellestad; daughter, Linda (Dennis) Bollig; son-in-law, Jeff Sale; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; daughter, Jean Sale; great-grandsons, Noah Bishop and William Shanks; and brother, John Ellestad.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held at ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH CEMETERY, 3673 County Road P, Pine Bluff, at 11:15 a.m. with military honors and Father Tom Coyle officiating. Following the cemetery service, lunch will be served at the Cross Plains/Pine Bluff Town Hall & Community Center at Kalscheur Park, 3734 County Road P in Pine Bluff. Our special thanks to Flo Kelly for the loving care she provided our parents for so many years.
Memorials may be made to Mount Horeb Veterans Memorial Association.
