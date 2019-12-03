MIDDLETON—Duane A. “Dewey” Eller, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Duane was born April 27, 1951, in Madison to Florence (Bollenbeck) and Ronald Eller. He married Janelle (Ruhland) Eller on June 8, 1978.
Dewey graduated from Middleton High School in 1969 and proceeded to attend his undergraduate at Stout University where he studied Industrial Arts. After college, he taught industrial arts and driver’s education at Middleton High School. He then went onto work at Electric Motor Service as a small motor engineer. After Electric Motor Service, he moved onto working for Automed/Amerisource-Bergen as an electrical engineer constructing pharmaceutical autocad designs. He gracefully worked at Amerisource-Bergen until he retired in 2016.
Duane was a loyal husband and father to his late wife, Janelle; and two daughters, Lindsey and Cassie. He was a kind, gentle, loving and humble man that could fix anything with a little bit of duct tape. He was an instrumental member of the Madison Motorcycle Club, participating in many enduros and helped to cut single-track dirt bike trails. To his friends, he was known as, “The Legend” because of his immense skill, speed, and admired leadership abilities.
He loved spending time with his family as well. He was a very proud father and grandfather. He shined the brightest in these roles as they were the most important to him. Duane supported his family in every way possible by going to school functions, taking them on an annual family vacation and giving them great memories to cherish.
Duane is survived by his two daughters, Lindsey Eller of Colorado Springs and Cassie (Eric) Nondahl of Madison; two grandchildren, Gracie and Eden; girlfriend, Dawn Lederman of Monroe; brothers and sisters, Diane Herried, Janet (Louie) Lowenberg, Jim (Peggy) Eller, Tom (Peggy) Eller and Charlie (Lisha) Eller. He is also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janelle; and his mother and father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Avenue, Middleton, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Avenue, Middleton, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the church from 9:30 a.m. Until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
In memory of Dewey, memorials can be made to the Madison Motorcycle Club. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral and Cremation Care
7435 University Avenue
(608) 831-6761