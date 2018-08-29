MUNDELEIN, Ill.—Francis Mark “Frank” Elkinton, son of the late Francis Mark Elkinton and Genevieve Schmitz Elkinton, born in Wauwatosa, June 25, 1934, died July 10, 2018, in Mundelein, Ill.
Frank graduated Central High School, Madison; served in the U.S. Air Corps, Fort Huachuca, Ariz.; established Abetta Limousine Service, Chicago area.
Frank is survived by his partner, Brooke Ann Carroll; sister, Lulu-Marie Elkinton Baitinger, (Kenneth George Baitinger) (dec.) Middleton; children, Debra Jean, Rita Rene (dec.), James Mark and Cheryl Ann; ex-wife and mother of their children, Peggy Swadley (dec.); grandchildren, Neomi, Cierrena, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Asa James and Aurelia; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family services pending.