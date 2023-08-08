Elizabeth Jane Braun

Dec. 18, 1947 - July 30, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Elizabeth Jane Braun, 75, of Beaver Dam, WI, embarked on her final adventure on July 30, 2023. Her journey began on December 18, 1947, in Roundup, MT, born to Wilfred "Chris" and Elizabeth (nee Libke) McConochie.

Elizabeth will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend will forever be cherished.

Elizabeth "B.J." married her love, Robert "Bobby" Braun, in June of 1967. They were a perfect match dovetailing their strengths, weaknesses and interests for 47 years. They truly were just as happy in each other's company if they were in Hawaii or Vegas or bummin' the back roads of Dodge County.

Elizabeth led a beautiful life filled with passion and dedication. She was known for her exceptional artistic talents, with her creativity shining through every brushstroke. Her love for art extended to a deep appreciation for literature, where she often found solace in the pages of her favorite books.

Elizabeth's culinary skills were unparalleled, enchanting her family and friends with holiday feasts that will forever be treasured.

Beyond her artistic endeavors, Elizabeth possessed an undeniable zest for history. With enthusiasm, she explored the world of genealogy, carefully piecing together the narrative of her family's past. She delighted in sharing her abundance of knowledge throughout her community, serving as a wellspring of local information.

An individual deeply invested in her surroundings, Elizabeth had an insatiable appetite for adventure. She was a political junkie, always up for a debate and played cards with a competitive intensity. Her love for travel and road trips was unmatched and she embraced every opportunity to explore new horizons. In her final days, Elizabeth enjoyed visiting friends and reveling in the beauty of a Wisconsin summer.

Elizabeth's educational journey took her through Cambria Friesland High School and MATC, where she sharpened her skills and prepared for a remarkable career. For 25 years she served as a Home and Financial Advisor for Dodge County Human Services, guiding and supporting those in need with a heart full of compassion.

Elizabeth leaves behind a trail of cherished memories for her son, Barrett (Michelle Kwon) Braun; her daughter, Jessalyn Braun; and her adored grandchildren: Nicholas (Whitney) Borden, Rebecca Borden, Emily (Dakota) Cable, Mitchell (Ashlee), Fletcher, Peyton and Ellie Aplin; and eight great-grandchildren that will forever be inspired by her zest for life. She is also survived by her siblings: Linda Challen, Stephanie Kiekhaefer, and Alison Bahr; and will be missed by other family and friends.

Elizabeth was reunited in the great beyond with her parents, her beloved husband, Robert Braun, her daughter, Elizabeth Aplin, and her siblings: Jill, Randall, Robert, and Nicholas McConochie.

Per Elizabeth's wishes, a Celebration of Life will take place on a future date for all family and friends to honor her memory.

"Well, I suppose"