MONONA — Elizabeth J. Lemon, age 94, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Andrew and Alice (Lochner) Patton.

Betty graduated from Madison East High School in 1946. She worked as a clerk for Wisconsin Telephone Co for over 44 years. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers. She loved playing cards at the Monona Senior Center.

Betty is survived by her sons, Jerry (JoAnn) Lemon and Tom (Liz Luedtke) Lemon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Alice; four brothers, Kenneth, Richard, David and William Patton; and four sisters, Dorothy Kleinheinz, Mary Hayter, Janet Hawkins and Ruth Rosio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

