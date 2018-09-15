HILLSBORO - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Hynek, 80, of Hillsboro passed away Thursday, Sept.13, 2018, peacefully, at her home. Betty's story began on Oct. 16, 1937, in Richland Center, born to Rayman and Marianna (Zeller) Ewers. She grew up in the Boaz area along side three siblings, Joan, Patti and Richard. She graduated from Richland High School in 1955 and attended UW-Platteville where she received her teaching degree. In her early years, Betty enjoyed dancing at the Riverview Ballroom in Muscoda, and it was there that she caught the eye of Francis Hynek, her future husband. They were married on July 20,1957, at St. Phillip's Catholic Church in Rolling Ground.
Although this union ended in the 70's, their love, care and concern for each other remained. Together, they raised six children, who meant everything to her. She was proud of her boys and equally proud of her only daughter, Jackie, who was her best friend. She admired and respected their individual personalities, strengths and challenges and simply loved each of them unconditionally. She thoroughly enjoyed family events where Francis and the boys would share stories about Hynek's Bar, trips out west, or their excursions in the jeep. Betty would generally just shake her head and smile.
Then came the grandkids! There is no doubt that they were the people she loved the most. Always interested in hearing about their lives, the details mattered to "Grandma Betty" and she was completely present during their conversations. Grandma's door was always open and her cupboards were full of Lemon Heads, Fruit Roll-Ups, Cocoa Pebbles and lots of other candy. She's smiling at this, too!
Many people will recall that Betty worked behind the bar at Hynek's in downtown Hillsboro, where she served quarter tappers for a number of years, along side her boys. Others will remember her as a teacher's aide at Wonewoc-Center, and a substitute teacher in the Hillsboro School District. Betty was no stranger to loss and sadness. Her greatest loss was that of her two children, Paul and Jackie. She didn't question - she graciously accepted her losses as God's will. She was always able to somehow move forward and focus on what she had, as opposed to what she had lost. In quiet moments, she spoke peacefully of her desire to be reunited with them. Her unwavering faith clearly was her rock, her foundation and remained her north star throughout her life journey.
Betty is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa), Mark (Pat), Stephen (Jennifer) and Matt (Ann) and her grandchildren, Travis, Nathan, Annameika, Noel, Max, Hannah, Marcus, Axton, Les Paul, Madison, Shelby, Bailey, Thomas, Jack, Samuel, Sawyer and Gunner. Her former husband, Francis Hynek. Her siblings Joan McCauley, Patricia (Vikram) Dutt, Richard (Kathy) Ewers,; and her sister-in-law, Emily (Hynek) Christianson. Her primary caretaker and special niece, Ann (Robert) Birdd. Many additional nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Those that welcomed Betty to her heavenly home are her parents; Paul Hynek (son); Jacqueline Schmitz (daughter); Zach Foellmi (grandson); and Barney McCauley (brother-in-law). Perhaps Betty's greatest gift to so many people was her unhurried time and her ability to truly listen and simply "be" with others.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Sept.17, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the Wopat Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Friends may call at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Hillsboro on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with an Altar Society Rosary at 3:30 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com. Memorials can be made to Hynek Family Memorial Scholarship.