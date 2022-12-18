Sept. 8, 1930 – Dec. 4, 2022

Elizabeth (Betty) Rhodes Schurman, 92, passed away on December 4, 2022, at St Mary’s Care Center—memory care unit in Madison, Wis., from natural causes and peacefully in her sleep. Betty was born in Madison on September 8, 1930, to Walter C. and Eleanor (Hepper) Rhodes.

Betty is survived by her two sons: Rick (Dyann) Wausau, Wis., and Tom (Laurie) Fond Du Lac, Wis.; a daughter Susan (Rick) Jacobson, Janesville, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Ingrid Schurman; eight wonderful grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, John; her parents; and two sisters; and one brother.

A memorial celebration will be on January 7, 2023, at Cress Funeral home, 3610 Speedway Road in Madison, with visitation at 1 p.m. and the ceremony at 2 p.m. with light refreshment to follow.

