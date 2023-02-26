Sept. 23, 1929 – Feb. 19, 2023

SAUK CITY — Elizabeth “Betty” Hutter, age 93, of Sauk City, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, with family at her side.

She was born September 23, 1929, to the late Adam and Elizabeth (Kruchten) Maier. Betty was a graduate of Sauk City High School; class of 1947. She was united in marriage to Rodney “Buddy” Hutter on October 21, 1950; he preceded her in death on April 15, 2014, after 63 years of marriage.

Betty’s Catholic faith was very important to her and she was an active member of St. Aloysius Parish for most of her life where she volunteered and was a member of Christian Mothers. She often worked the Sauk City polling station during elections, enjoyed doing ceramics and crocheting and often gave away her afghans and ceramic decorations to family and friends. She enjoyed doing daily word searches, solitaire, working in her yard and watching Lawrence Welk. Her and Buddy were members of Lake Wisconsin Country Club for many years. She also enjoyed holding babies, visits with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty also managed to fit in a career at Farmers and Citizens Bank in between raising her six children with Buddy.

Betty is survived by her children: Vicky (Greg) Maier, Lynn (Bob) Sauvan, David Hutter, Dick (Margie) Hutter, Mike (Sandy) Hutter and Kathy (Dave) Straub; grandchildren: Sabrina (Andy) Hooverson, Ashlyn (Steven) Baird, Deidra Sauvan, Travis Sauvan, Ryan (Maggie) Hutter, Alyse (Karl) Betchner, Adam Hutter, Rodney Hoefs-Hutter, Russell Hoefs-Hutter, ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Darleen Pings.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Straub; siblings: George (Florentina) Maier, Raymond Maier, Ann (Edward) Mulhall, Rose (Greg) Endres, Florina (Howard) Lenerz, Herbert (Delores) Maier, Laverne (Betty Jean) Maier, Ronald Maier, Joann (Mike) Reichman; and in-laws: Mary Jane Maier, Kenny Dederich and Gene Pings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 1, 2023, at St. Aloysius, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 8:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius cemetery. A dinner and gathering will follow at the Dorf Haus in Roxbury.

Betty’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Sauk Prairie Hospital staff and Agrace Hospice caregivers.

