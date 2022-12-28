Oct. 16, 1963—Dec. 24, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Elizabeth “Beth” Haley, age 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 16, 1963, to Richard and Elizabeth “Betty” (Poppa) Beale in Madison, WI. Beth Beale fell in love with and married Vaughn Haley on March 30, 1985, in Madison.

Family was important to Beth, and she loved getting together with them. She was also the person who oversaw the large family gatherings. Beth was passionate about reading, loved dogs and traveling.

Beth is survived by her husband; children: Libby (Ryan) Giesen, Marcus, Nikolaus; grandchildren: Harper, Graham, Lennon, Jennings Giesen; her parents; siblings: William Beale, Robert (Laura) Beale, Barbara (Les) Lessmiller, Bobette Weiss; very close friends, Jeff and Theresa Breunig; and many other nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Brian Beale; father-in-law, George Haley; and sister-in-law, Connie Wollet.

A Celebration of Beth’s life will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Nitty Gritty, 315 E. Linnerud Dr. Sun Prairie, WI. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for taking such good care of Beth.

