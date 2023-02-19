Dec. 20, 1923 – Feb. 13,2023

STOUGHTON — Elizabeth A. Peterson, age 99, passed away at Skaalen in Stoughton on Monday February 13, 2023.

She was born on December 20, 1923, in Monon, Ind., to the late John Philip and Lucille (Swatts) Englert. She was the sixth of seven children. The family lived on a farm until she was in high school and she graduated from Monticello High School in 1942. After graduation, she became a certified acetylene torch welder at a defense plant for a year in Connersville, Ind.

In December of 1944, she enlisted in the SPARS (Coast Guard Women’s Reserve) and went to Yeomen school learning secretarial skills. After mustering out two years later, she and her sister moved to Miami to work for a year. She then worked in Chicago for Pioneer Service and Engineering Company where she met her husband, Richard.

They were united in marriage November 22, 1952. They lived in Wheaton, Ill., until 1979, when they moved to McFarland, Wis. She worked as Asst. Director for the Senior Citizen Recreation Program in Wheaton. Alongside the Director, a very good friend, she accompanied the groups on day trips and a Caribbean cruise.

Elizabeth loved to travel and visited a great deal of the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. She cruised through the Panama Canal, on the Ohio and Mississippi on a Paddle Boat, and the Hudson, Erie Canal on into Quebec. She traveled to Europe, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. She was an avid golfer and a member of Stoughton Country Club, playing until she was 90.

She was a lifelong volunteer. She was involved with PTA, Girl Scouts (13 years), Meals on Wheels and McFarland Lioness club. She was a member of Christ the King parish in McFarland, attending mass in the town hall before the church was built. She participated in the Liturgy committee, which provided the altar flowers and Christmas and Easter displays. Later she joined Mary’s Rosary Assemblers of Christ the King making countless rosaries for missions, hospitals and parishioners.

She loved spending time with family and friends and was always up for a visit. She considered herself blessed to have so many wonderful people in her life.

Thank you to the staff at Skaalen Heights, Skaalen Skilled Nursing and Agrace Hospice for their great care and assistance this last year.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Peterson of Willowbrook, Ill.; many nieces and nephews of three generations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; and brothers and sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main St., McFarland. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Mausoleum. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Rosary will be said at 9 a.m. at church. Visitation will follow from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at church on Friday.

