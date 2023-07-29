Eleanor (Voss) Rice

July 7, 1926 - July 24, 2023

MILWAUKEE - Eleanor (Voss) Rice, 97, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Willowcrest Care Center in South Milwaukee. She was born in 1926 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Benjamin B. and Clara E. (Kunow) Voss.

After graduating from Baraboo High School, she entered the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Madison in 1944. After graduating as a Registered Nurse, she stayed on at Methodist Hospital as a Supervisor, and also studied at the University of Wisconsin. It was during this time that she met David H. Rice, who was continuing his education following World War II.

They were married in June, 1952, and lived in Milwaukee since that time. David preceded her in death in 2012, after 60 years of marriage.

As a Registered Nurse Eleanor worked at St. Luke's Medical Center in several departments, with her longest tenure in the Neurosurgery and Rehab Units.

She was a troop leader in all levels of the Girl Scouts, was a member of PEO Chapter AS, and a member of Bay View United Methodist Church, where she was active in church work and church school.

She played flute in high school, college, and the church orchestra. Together with her family she enjoyed sewing, handwork, traveling, hiking, biking, swimming, canoeing and cross-country skiing.

Eleanor is survived by three daughters: Marjorie Rice Myers (Kevin), Mary Lou Rice, and Susan Rice; and two grandchildren: Christopher Rice Myers and Katherine Rice Feldmann (Dan). She was preceded in death by her husband, David, her parents, and one sister, Ruth Wagner Dunning.

Interment was at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, WI, where a private family committal service was held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bay View United Methodist Church, Milwaukee, or to your local Girl Scout unit would be appreciated.